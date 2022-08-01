Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,238 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,150 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in CVS Health by 371.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 886,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $89,761,000 after acquiring an additional 698,640 shares in the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.6% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 225,375 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $22,811,000 after buying an additional 7,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth $819,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS Health Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.

CVS traded up $0.53 on Monday, reaching $96.21. 50,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,852,044. The stock has a market cap of $126.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.75. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $79.33 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.54%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.