Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.4% during the first quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 20,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% during the first quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 14,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 550,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,152,000 after buying an additional 12,289 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $1,107,000. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.63. 127,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,833,041. The firm has a market cap of $224.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $95.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.86 and its 200 day moving average is $85.22.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

