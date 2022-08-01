Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 25,675 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,959 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 25,675 shares during the period. Garmin makes up about 1.9% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $9,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Garmin by 26.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 66,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 21.0% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 8,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the first quarter worth about $404,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GRMN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “maintains” rating and issued a $96.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.80.

Garmin Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GRMN stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.54. 6,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,499. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.87. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $92.31 and a twelve month high of $178.80.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.02. Garmin had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

Garmin Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Stories

