Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in NOW by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of NOW by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NOW by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of NOW by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NOW by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOW stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $10.99. 7,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,476. NOW Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.83 and a 12-month high of $12.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.21. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.68.

NOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. NOW had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. NOW’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NOW Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of NOW in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

