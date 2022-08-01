Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $8.59 Million Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,348 shares during the period. Sysco makes up about 1.7% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $8,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $441,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Sysco by 27.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 81,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 17,389 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 14.4% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 42,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 13,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 196,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,084,000 after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SYY traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,542. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The firm has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.02 and a 200-day moving average of $83.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.88.

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

