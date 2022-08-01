Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,085 Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,085 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 170,612 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,224,000 after acquiring an additional 17,441 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 2,905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 8,846 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 33,236 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,446,000 after acquiring an additional 18,524 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $184.29. The company had a trading volume of 50,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,414,144. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.55 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $183.37 billion, a PE ratio of 178.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 1,273 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $216,957.39. Following the sale, the executive now owns 16,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,703.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,449 shares of company stock worth $12,868,555 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. CICC Research started coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.51.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

