Südzucker (OTCMKTS:SUEZY) PT Raised to €12.00

Südzucker (OTCMKTS:SUEZY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.22) to €12.00 ($12.24) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Südzucker Price Performance
Shares of Südzucker stock opened at 7.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 6.49. Südzucker has a 1 year low of 7.15 and a 1 year high of 7.65.
About Südzucker
