Südzucker (OTCMKTS:SUEZY) PT Raised to €12.00

Südzucker (OTCMKTS:SUEZY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.22) to €12.00 ($12.24) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Südzucker Price Performance

Shares of Südzucker stock opened at 7.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 6.49. Südzucker has a 1 year low of 7.15 and a 1 year high of 7.65.

About Südzucker

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, glucose syrup, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

