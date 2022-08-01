Strong Price Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (STRONG)

Strong (STRONG) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. In the last seven days, Strong has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Strong has a total market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $141,105.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strong coin can currently be purchased for $8.50 or 0.00036453 BTC on major exchanges.

About Strong

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio.

Strong Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

