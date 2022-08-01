Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 102.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHA. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 95.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 282,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,378,000 after purchasing an additional 138,040 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 108.5% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 156.5% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.3% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 572,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,129,000 after acquiring an additional 286,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $43.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.99. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.64 and a 52-week high of $55.46.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

