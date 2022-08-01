Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises about 0.8% of Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 289,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,987,000 after buying an additional 65,212 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $103.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.39. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $90.89 and a 12 month high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

