Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Sells 335 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,222 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,449,526,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,543,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,330 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Union Pacific by 316.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,965,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $740,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,336 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1,083.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 758,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $191,136,000 after purchasing an additional 694,556 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Union Pacific by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,056,408 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,785,441,000 after purchasing an additional 560,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $227.30 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.39.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. StockNews.com raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut their target price on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $236.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.18.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

