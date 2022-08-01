Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,595,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $883,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,782 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,713,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $846,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303,114 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,831,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $775,726,000 after purchasing an additional 481,925 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $676,148,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $380,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Trading Up 0.5 %

ENB opened at $44.93 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.78. The company has a market capitalization of $90.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.668 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ENB shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.04.

Enbridge Profile

Get Rating

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

