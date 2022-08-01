Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Buys 170 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,060 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in FedEx by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $233.09 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.73 and a 200-day moving average of $222.15. The company has a market capitalization of $60.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $192.82 and a 52-week high of $282.88.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,803. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,955 shares of company stock valued at $7,296,828 over the last 90 days. 8.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.50.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

