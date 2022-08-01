Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for August 1st (AFLYY, AGESY, ANGPY, ASMVY, CFR, CL, ENLAY, ES, FSLR, JCDXF)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, August 1st:

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:ANGPY)

was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

ASMPT (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a buy rating.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. Wedbush currently has $141.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $139.00.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $80.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $71.00.

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $96.00 price target on the stock.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $104.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $63.00.

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating. Berenberg Bank currently has $47.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $34.00.

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) was upgraded by analysts at Investec from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

Target (NYSE:TGT) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $195.00 target price on the stock.

