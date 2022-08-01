Stifel Nicolaus Trims PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Target Price to $9.00

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 89.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of PlayAGS in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

PlayAGS Price Performance

PlayAGS stock opened at $4.74 on Monday. PlayAGS has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $10.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average of $6.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.89 million, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PlayAGS

PlayAGS ( NYSE:AGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 9.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.92%. The company had revenue of $72.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PlayAGS will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in PlayAGS during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PlayAGS during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in PlayAGS by 222.7% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 8,655 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in PlayAGS by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in PlayAGS during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. 82.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PlayAGS

(Get Rating)

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.