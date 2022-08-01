Stephens Boosts W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target to $600.00

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Stephens from $565.00 to $600.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $520.63.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock traded down $1.08 on Monday, reaching $542.45. 1,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,730. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $391.16 and a 1-year high of $544.82. The company has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $473.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $485.28.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,069.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,069.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,359.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total value of $135,805.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,672.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,019,353,000 after purchasing an additional 140,892 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,198,558,000 after purchasing an additional 76,183 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 897,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,975,000 after purchasing an additional 39,679 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 859,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,380,000 after purchasing an additional 58,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 633,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,118,000 after purchasing an additional 68,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

