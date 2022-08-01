Steem Dollars (SBD) Price Hits $3.24 on Top Exchanges

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Steem Dollars has a total market cap of $37.22 million and $8.92 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem Dollars coin can now be bought for approximately $3.24 or 0.00013852 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,375.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $141.17 or 0.00603916 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.67 or 0.00263837 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00045210 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000119 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001340 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

SBD is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 11,493,617 coins. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io.

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

