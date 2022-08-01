Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 967,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.86% of Steelcase worth $11,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 10.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 47,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 135,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 12.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCS opened at $11.13 on Monday. Steelcase Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 65.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.68.

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.13. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $740.70 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is 341.20%.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

