Status (SNT) Price Up 13% Over Last Week

Status (SNT) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 1st. One Status coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0331 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges. Status has a total market cap of $114.97 million and approximately $14.08 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Status has traded 13% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,127.12 or 0.99994165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004563 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003899 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002211 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00130218 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00032650 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

