StaFi (FIS) Market Capitalization Hits $25.13 Million

StaFi (FIS) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. StaFi has a total market capitalization of $25.13 million and $1.55 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StaFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001808 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, StaFi has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About StaFi

StaFi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. StaFi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi. The official website for StaFi is www.stafi.io. StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

StaFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StaFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

