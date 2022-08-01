StableXSwap Price Reaches $0.44 (STAX)

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 1st. One StableXSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00001882 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, StableXSwap has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. StableXSwap has a market cap of $6.02 million and approximately $75.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,421.18 or 0.99862963 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00044266 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00028104 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000041 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001386 BTC.

StableXSwap Coin Profile

StableXSwap is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. StableXSwap’s official website is stablexswap.com. StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap. StableXSwap’s official message board is medium.com/stablexswap.

Buying and Selling StableXSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableXSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableXSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StableXSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

