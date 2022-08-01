S&T Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:STBA)

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd.

S&T Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 41.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect S&T Bancorp to earn $3.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.5%.

S&T Bancorp Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of S&T Bancorp stock opened at $30.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. S&T Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $34.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

S&T Bancorp ( NASDAQ:STBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $87.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.75 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 30.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William J. Hieb sold 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $104,016.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,682.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&T Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 162.2% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 298,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after buying an additional 184,677 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 8.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,574,000 after buying an additional 129,939 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,801,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,290,000 after buying an additional 71,752 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 22.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 319,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,437,000 after buying an additional 58,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 89.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 14,381 shares during the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

Featured Stories

