Sprott (SII) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$40.89 million during the quarter.

Sprott Trading Up 2.1 %

SII opened at C$48.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$46.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$51.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.71, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of C$1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 26.63. Sprott has a twelve month low of C$41.72 and a twelve month high of C$71.70.

Sprott Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is 54.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sprott from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sprott from C$67.00 to C$63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

About Sprott

(Get Rating)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Further Reading

