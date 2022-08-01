Splyt Market Cap Reaches $3.14 Million (SHOPX)

Splyt (SHOPX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One Splyt coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Splyt has a total market capitalization of $3.14 million and approximately $320,718.00 worth of Splyt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Splyt has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.34 or 0.00616674 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001631 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002245 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00016610 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00037792 BTC.
Splyt Profile
Splyt’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,695,751 coins. Splyt’s official Twitter account is @splytcore.
Buying and Selling Splyt
Receive News & Updates for Splyt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Splyt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.