Spheroid Universe Tops 1-Day Volume of $163,175.00 (SPH)

Spheroid Universe (SPH) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. One Spheroid Universe coin can currently be purchased for $0.0162 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Spheroid Universe has a market cap of $2.02 million and $163,175.00 worth of Spheroid Universe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Spheroid Universe has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Spheroid Universe alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004307 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.12 or 0.00620537 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00016834 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Spheroid Universe Coin Profile

Spheroid Universe’s total supply is 2,124,912,048 coins and its circulating supply is 124,912,048 coins. Spheroid Universe’s official Twitter account is @Spheroid_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Spheroid Universe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spheroid Universe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spheroid Universe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spheroid Universe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spheroid Universe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spheroid Universe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.