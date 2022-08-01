Spheroid Universe Tops 1-Day Volume of $163,175.00 (SPH)

Spheroid Universe (SPH) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. One Spheroid Universe coin can currently be purchased for $0.0162 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Spheroid Universe has a market cap of $2.02 million and $163,175.00 worth of Spheroid Universe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Spheroid Universe has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004307 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.12 or 0.00620537 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001624 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002212 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00016834 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001747 BTC.
Spheroid Universe Coin Profile
Spheroid Universe’s total supply is 2,124,912,048 coins and its circulating supply is 124,912,048 coins. Spheroid Universe’s official Twitter account is @Spheroid_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Spheroid Universe Coin Trading
