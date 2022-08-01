SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Acquired by Aire Advisors LLC

Aire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 372,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,730 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 4.6% of Aire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Aire Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $12,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 930.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDW opened at $30.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.35. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $27.46 and a twelve month high of $38.21.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.