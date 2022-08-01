SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Sicart Associates LLC’s Largest Position

Sicart Associates LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 220,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 10.3% of Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $39,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% in the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.8% in the first quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,601,000. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the first quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $165.18 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $158.02 and a 1 year high of $193.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.49.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

