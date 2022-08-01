SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Acquired by Kaizen Financial Strategies

Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 630.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,623 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up about 2.1% of Kaizen Financial Strategies’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,071,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,385,000 after purchasing an additional 27,320 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 575,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,481,000 after buying an additional 25,391 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 350,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,582,000 after buying an additional 57,800 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 350,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,483,000 after buying an additional 55,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 333,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,496,000 after acquiring an additional 15,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

DIA stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $328.09. The company had a trading volume of 50,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,814,026. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $316.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.06. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $296.39 and a fifty-two week high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

