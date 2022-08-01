SparksPay (SPK) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5.00

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. SparksPay has a market cap of $23,619.45 and approximately $5.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SparksPay has traded down 7.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SparksPay Profile

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,503,525 coins and its circulating supply is 11,625,323 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io. The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay.

SparksPay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

