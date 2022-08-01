SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Insider Douglas Lloyd Williams Sells 18,666 Shares

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 18,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,587,729.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,005,491.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

SouthState Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:SSB traded down $1.50 on Monday, reaching $83.27. 6,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,722. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.19 and its 200-day moving average is $81.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SouthState Co. has a 1-year low of $62.60 and a 1-year high of $93.34.

Get SouthState alerts:

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $383.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.97 million. SouthState had a net margin of 30.18% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.51%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SSB shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on SouthState to $91.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on SouthState from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on SouthState from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SouthState presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Institutional Trading of SouthState

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of SouthState by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of SouthState by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.