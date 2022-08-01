SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Insider Douglas Lloyd Williams Sells 18,666 Shares

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 18,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,587,729.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,005,491.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:SSB traded down $1.50 on Monday, reaching $83.27. 6,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,722. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.19 and its 200-day moving average is $81.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SouthState Co. has a 1-year low of $62.60 and a 1-year high of $93.34.
SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $383.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.97 million. SouthState had a net margin of 30.18% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SSB shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on SouthState to $91.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on SouthState from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on SouthState from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SouthState presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.50.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of SouthState by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of SouthState by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.
SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.
