Southern (NYSE:SO) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.32-$1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.60.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE SO traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.68. The stock had a trading volume of 215,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,470,129. Southern has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $77.61. The company has a market capitalization of $81.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.95.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southern will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is 95.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $3,183,910. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Southern by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Southern by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.