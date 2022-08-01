SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock Price Up 5.4%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.69 and last traded at $3.69. Approximately 8,892 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,914,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SOUN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on SoundHound AI in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Wedbush began coverage on SoundHound AI in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SoundHound AI stock. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 736,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000. SoundHound AI comprises about 14.4% of Liberty Street Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of SoundHound AI at the end of the most recent quarter.
SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.
