Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Acquires New Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.9% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $138.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.48. The stock has a market cap of $333.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.36. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $129.50 and a 12 month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.82%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

