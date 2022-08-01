Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.20-$6.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.71. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sonoco Products also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.35-$1.45 EPS.

Sonoco Products stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,642. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $67.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.84.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 45.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sonoco Products to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sonoco Products to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.57.

In other news, COO Rodger D. Fuller sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $118,681.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,241,139.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the first quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 71.0% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

