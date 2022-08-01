Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.35-$1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sonoco Products also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.20-$6.30 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on SON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn cut Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised Sonoco Products from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sonoco Products to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.57.

Shares of NYSE SON traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.76. 14,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,642. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $67.06.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 45.79%.

In other Sonoco Products news, COO Rodger D. Fuller sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $118,681.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,241,139.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 164.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 27,157 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,145,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

