Solvay (OTC:SLVYY) PT Lowered to €125.00

Solvay (OTC:SLVYY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from €135.00 ($137.76) to €125.00 ($127.55) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SLVYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Solvay from €147.00 ($150.00) to €108.00 ($110.20) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Solvay from €83.00 ($84.69) to €85.00 ($86.73) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Solvay from €135.00 ($137.76) to €120.00 ($122.45) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Solvay from €121.00 ($123.47) to €98.00 ($100.00) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Solvay from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.20.

OTC:SLVYY opened at $8.92 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.97. Solvay has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $13.40.

Solvay SA provides advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for aerospace engineered materials market.

