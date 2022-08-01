Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH) and So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Head-To-Head Review

Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Rating) and So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Soluna and So-Young International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soluna 0 0 0 0 N/A So-Young International 0 0 1 0 3.00

So-Young International has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 979.01%. Given So-Young International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe So-Young International is more favorable than Soluna.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

12.8% of Soluna shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of So-Young International shares are held by institutional investors. 61.8% of Soluna shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Soluna and So-Young International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soluna -59.59% -25.03% -18.27% So-Young International -1.93% 0.42% 0.31%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Soluna and So-Young International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soluna $14.35 million 4.29 -$5.26 million N/A N/A So-Young International $265.58 million 0.33 -$1.32 million ($0.05) -16.68

So-Young International has higher revenue and earnings than Soluna.

Risk and Volatility

Soluna has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, So-Young International has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

So-Young International beats Soluna on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Soluna

Soluna Holdings, Inc. builds and develops modular data centers for cryptocurrency mining. It also operates in the blockchain business. The company is headquartered in Albany, New York.

About So-Young International

So-Young International Inc. operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments in the People's Republic of China and internationally. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment. The company facilitates research on medical aesthetic treatment trends; ratings and reviews on treatment experiences; and blogs under the name Beauty Diaries. It also provides reservation services in the areas of dermatology, dentistry and orthodontics, ophthalmology, physical examinations, gynecology, human papilloma virus vaccines, and postnatal care; Software as a Service; and guiding and consulting services through training programs for medical service providers. In addition, the company offers internet information and technology advisory, management consulting, and Internet culture services, as well as sells medical equipment; equipment production, sales, and agency services; and micro finance services. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,400 medical aesthetic service providers and 5,000 other consumption healthcare service providers on its platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

