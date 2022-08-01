Solstein Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Solstein Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,794 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Mizuho cut their target price on NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.24.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $181.63 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $140.55 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $454.08 billion, a PE ratio of 48.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.53.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

