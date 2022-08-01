SnowSwap Trading Up 3.4% This Week (SNOW)

SnowSwap (SNOW) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One SnowSwap coin can currently be bought for $1.12 or 0.00004829 BTC on popular exchanges. SnowSwap has a total market cap of $518,898.56 and approximately $28,143.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 464,080 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap.

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

