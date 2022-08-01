Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Bought by Empirical Asset Management LLC

Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 119.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

SNA traded down $1.43 on Monday, hitting $222.62. The company had a trading volume of 792 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,890. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $235.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNA shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Snap-on to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total transaction of $4,200,352.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,123 shares in the company, valued at $134,739,399.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

