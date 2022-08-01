Skyline Champion (SKY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Skyline Champion to post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.52. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $638.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Skyline Champion’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Skyline Champion to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Skyline Champion Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:SKY opened at $63.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.37. Skyline Champion has a 52 week low of $43.04 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Skyline Champion

In related news, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 6,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $343,817.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Skyline Champion by 8,505.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Skyline Champion by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on SKY. Barclays reduced their target price on Skyline Champion from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Skyline Champion from $87.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush raised Skyline Champion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Skyline Champion from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyline Champion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

