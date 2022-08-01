SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Acquires 112 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,764 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 10,363 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 6,203 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of DIS opened at $106.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $193.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $187.58.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. KGI Securities began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.28.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

