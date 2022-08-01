SiriusPoint (SPNT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $361.40 million during the quarter.

SiriusPoint Stock Performance

NYSE SPNT opened at $4.38 on Monday. SiriusPoint has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiriusPoint

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of SiriusPoint from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SiriusPoint by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SiriusPoint by 250.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in SiriusPoint by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in SiriusPoint by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in SiriusPoint by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

SiriusPoint Company Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

