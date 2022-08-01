Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside  convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD) Short Interest Up 33.3% in July

Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQD opened at $24.52 on Monday. Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.38 and a 12 month high of $33.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.53 and a 200-day moving average of $26.17.

Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. This is a positive change from Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF by 76.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 377,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,488,000 after purchasing an additional 163,693 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF by 134.0% during the first quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 23,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 13,245 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF by 134.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 13,245 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF in the first quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $312,000.

