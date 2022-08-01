Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside  convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD) Short Interest Up 33.3% in July

Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF (NASDAQ:QQD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ QQD opened at $24.52 on Monday. Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.38 and a 12 month high of $33.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.53 and a 200-day moving average of $26.17.
Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. This is a positive change from Simplify Nasdaq 100 plus Downside convexity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
