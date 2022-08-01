Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 836 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC cut its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,172 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 72,680 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 66,534 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $95.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.07. The firm has a market cap of $125.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $79.33 and a 52-week high of $111.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Tigress Financial upped their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.05.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

