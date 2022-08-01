Simon Quick Advisors LLC Purchases 512 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,863 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,380 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,129,792 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $147,351,000 after buying an additional 528,430 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 17,296 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $23.45 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average is $29.20. The company has a market cap of $46.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at $37,982,474.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.