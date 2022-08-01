Simon Quick Advisors LLC Purchases 122 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 122.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $447,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Datadog by 164.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Datadog by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $57,783,000. 65.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $167.00 to $115.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.45.

In related news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $256,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 192,840 shares in the company, valued at $19,800,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Datadog news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total transaction of $345,720.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,021.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $256,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 192,840 shares in the company, valued at $19,800,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 95,132 shares of company stock worth $9,578,442 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $102.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.42. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $81.12 and a one year high of $199.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $363.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

