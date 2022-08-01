Simon Quick Advisors LLC Buys 42 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in Adobe by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in Adobe by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 10,977 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE opened at $410.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $429.85. The company has a market capitalization of $191.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Insider Activity

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $591.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

