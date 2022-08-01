Simon Quick Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 263.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.67.

In related news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $158.82 on Monday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.58 and a 12 month high of $195.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The company has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.63.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

