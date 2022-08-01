Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Director Sells $201,396.60 in Stock

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) Director Dean O. Bass sold 8,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $201,396.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 244,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,590,070.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Simmons First National Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of SFNC stock opened at $23.75 on Monday. Simmons First National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.87 and a fifty-two week high of $32.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 25.19%. The business had revenue of $225.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Simmons First National

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 38.97%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 10.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 20,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 1.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Simmons First National to $24.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Simmons First National to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Simmons First National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.